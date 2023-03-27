Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Atlanta Braves officially recalled RP Nick Anderson to the big league club, per the Braves Twitter. Anderson was optioned last week, but will now be on the Braves’ Opening Day roster with SP Kyle Wright landing on the injured list.

Some fans may have forgotten about Nick Anderson, who’s been in the major leagues since 2019. He began his career with the Miami Marlins before ending up in Tampa Bay with the Rays. Anderson finished the 2019 campaign with a 3.32 ERA through 68 games pitched between Miami and Tampa Bay.

Anderson took a step forward in 2020. He emerged as one of the best relievers in all of baseball, posting a sparkling 0.55 ERA through 23 games during the shortened season. The Rays had helped to develop another star pitcher, something they excel at doing.

In 2021, however, the right-handed reliever was limited to just six games pitched due to injury. After missing all of 2022, Anderson inked a deal with the Braves prior to the 2023 season.

Anderson was never technically an All-Star. He would have been in 2020, but there was no All-Star game that year due to the pandemic-shortened campaign. Nevertheless, Anderson features immense upside and is looking to return to form in 2023.

At 32-years old, it will be intriguing to see what he has left in the tank. The Braves’ bullpen has been one of the better relief groups in baseball over the past few years. It was one of the major reasons why Atlanta won the World Series in 2021.

Atlanta has done a tremendous job of revitalizing pitchers’ careers in recent seasons as well. Tyler Matzek is a good example of a pitcher who found his footing with the Braves, although Matzek is expected to miss this season due to Tommy John surgery recovery.

Perhaps Anderson can help fill the void for the Braves.