There's something poetic about an unlikely hero making a name for themselves on one of his or her sport's biggest stages. On a team filled with Atlanta Braves stars and a pair of MVPs, it was a first-time All-Star who won the 2023 MLB All-Star Game for the National League, its first triumph since 2012.

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning in his first All-Star game at-bat to give the NL a 3-2 lead. He is the first Rockies player to win MLB All-Star Game MVP. Braves first baseman Matt Olson said Diaz having his moment in the spotlight is the epitome of baseball.

“I think that’s what this game and week was all about,” Olson said. “Guys deserve a chance to showcase what they can do. They’ve earned the right to be here. It might not necessarily be the guys you see on MLB Twitter and Instagram all the time, the quote-unquote faces of baseball, but everyone plays the game the same way and it’s cool for someone [like Díaz] to do that.”

Olson is used to witnessing greatness in front of his very eyes with the Braves. Atlanta has the best record in the league entering the second half and is on pace to break the single-season record for most home runs by a team. Getting a chance to see other stars play, including Diaz, is just the icing on the cake for Olson.

Six Braves players took swings in Tuesday's game, but it only took one Rockie to break the streak for the National League and be the hero of the MLB All-Star Game.