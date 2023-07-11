The MLB All-Star Game is filled with the best players in the sport and always brings out interesting takes. One of the top players in the league is Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. With each passing day, Acuna opens their eyeballs and drops jaws with his unbelievable play all around the diamond.

Ahead of the Midsummer Classic, the Braves sensation drew some heavy praise from a number of players. But, Baltimore Orioles All-Star Austin Hays offered quite possibly the most eye-opening comments (h/t Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

“What can’t he do? And he just seems like he’s getting better and better and better. Every week he just gets better. He’s as special as it gets. If you could create a baseball player that’s an outfielder, I think that’s who you would create.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. does everything well on the field, and his 2023 numbers are evidence of exactly that. At the break, he has a .331 batting average with 21 home runs, 55 RBI, and 79 runs scored as the Braves have a comfortable lead for the top spot in the National League East. Acuna is second in the MLB in batting average behind Miami Marlins star Luis Arraez, who has been at .400 at times during this season.

Hays, the young Orioles outfielder, earned an All-Star start due to injuries by Mike Trout and Aaron Judge, and it's well-deserved. But, getting to see and spend time with the top players in the game, such as Acuna, certainly is an honor. And he's right, Ronald Acuna Jr. certainly is a top player in the sport.