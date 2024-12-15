The Atlanta Braves are adding some depth to their outfield. Atlanta is agreeing to a one-year contract with outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, per the team's social media. It is a non-guaranteed contract.

De La Cruz spent the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran batted .233 on the year, with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in. He joins an Atlanta team that's hoping for big things in the National League this coming season.

The Braves finished off 2024 with a 89-73 record. Atlanta made a brief appearance in the playoffs.

The Braves want a stronger postseason push in 2025

De La Cruz could definitely help the Braves. The outfielder has played in more than 300 games over the last two seasons, with Miami and Pittsburgh. De La Cruz is a lifetime .253 hitter with 58 career home runs.

The outfielder also adds a lot of defensive depth and versatility. De La Cruz has played all three positions in the outfield, so the Braves can use him in different positions on any given night.

While playing for the Marlins, De La Cruz established himself as a threat to get on base. He hit 55 home runs for the Marlins since 2021. Miami ended up losing him along with several other talented players during a disastrous 2024 season. He was dealt to the Pirates at the trade deadline in order to help that team reach the postseason.

The Braves limped into the 2024 NL playoffs, after getting a win at the very end of the season to earn a postseason berth. Atlanta immediately got knocked out of the playoffs, after losing to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card series.

Atlanta is looking for brighter things in 2025. The Braves are used to being one of the top teams in the National League, but the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have taken control of the NL East. The Mets just signed Juan Soto to an incredibly expensive contract after going to the NLCS. New York has established itself as possibly the biggest threat in the division.

The Braves also got dealt a tough blow this offseason as pitcher Max Fried decided to leave the team in free agency. Fried signed a massive contract with the New York Yankees, as that team hopes to go back to a World Series. The loss of Fried means the Braves are short a key hurler in their rotation.

The Braves last won a World Series in 2021. Atlanta won six consecutive division titles from 2018-2023.