We got the exclusive opportunity to interview Brawl Stars Game Tester Adrian Häggqvist about the the game's Hypercharge Abilities. In case you don't know, Hypercharged Brawlers were added in Season 20 as Power Level 11 abilities for Brawlers. These abilities grant a brawler multiple stat buffs, while typically adding an extra bonus to their Super. Overall, Brawl Stars currently has 18 Hypercharges right now, but Supercell definitely plans to add more to balance it out.

Brawl Stars Exclusive Hypercharge Interview with Adrian Häggqvist

We conducted an e-mail interview with Brawl Stars Game Tester Adrian Häggqvist to talk about Hypercharge. At the time of writing, we currently had no information of the latest Hypercharged brawlers, including Crow, Leon, and Fang. Additionally, I wasn't sly enough to get information on any other upcoming Hypercharges (drats!). However, we still spoke a lot about the development aspect and future developer plans:

Question: How do you believe their Hypercharge Abilities will shake up the game’s meta?

Adrian: Some will shake it up significantly while some won’t. The meta shapes for weeks and months after any bigger changes.

Question: Would you ever consider making another playlist similar to this event, where players only choose (or receive pre-selected) Hypercharged Brawlers?

Adrian: There’s always potential to expand on existing systems if we have a great idea of how to do so!

Question: How do you select which brawlers get a new hypercharge?

Answer: Simply the ones that we have great ideas for, and that make sense to bundle together in one batch.

Question: How long does it take, on average, to create a brand new Hypercharge ability? From the drawing board to actual testing and tuning.

Adrian: It depends on the complexity of the hypercharge. It can go from hours to days for implementation, with similar times for testing and balancing.

Question: How has Community Feedback (both professional and casual) been so far from Hypercharge as a whole?

Adrian: Very positive after some skepticism initially!

Question: How do you feel about the current state of Hypercharge as a whole?

Adrian: We are quite happy with the current state. We wanted to achieve another exciting moment in the game, and especially the more recent ones achieved that very well.

Question: Have you considered the idea of asking the community which Hypercharged Brawler should release next? Or is it preferable to control this aspect for balancing reasons?

Adrian: We do take community opinion into account whenever possible, but keep the right to make the final call as we see fit – balance being one of the considerations in that decision.

Question: You certainly have your hands busy with all the new content and changes coming to Brawl Stars. What other big changes in the future do you think will heavily impact the gameplay?

Adrian: There’s plenty! But for more immediate ones I would say that 5v5 will be a massive change as to how the game plays.

Question: For fun: Who do you think should receive a new Hypercharge, and why should it be Poco?

Adrian: Haha, let’s see 😀

Overall, Hypercharges have been a welcome addition to Brawl Stars. These special abilities don't seem overpowered but give you the edge you need to achieve victory. We look forward to the day where all Brawlers have Hypercharge ablities, so we can create a respective tier list for them.

Brawl Stars is currently celebrating its Brawlidays season, which gives players free rewards every day just for logging in. Additionally, the recent Starr Toon patch notes arrived, bringing several balance changes, map rotations, and more. One of these rewards includes the fully free Mythic Brawler Mico, available no charge. Additionally, Mico is one of the 18 brawlers in the game to have a Hypercharge.

Lastly, Brawl Stars is celebrating it's 5th Brawliversary, an achievement to what the developer achieved with Brawl Stars so far. For five years, Brawl Stars has been bringing joy to players across the globe. We don't see that changing any time soon, with the game always improving. We especially can't to see what Hypercharges (*cough cough* Poco please *cough cough*) come next.

Thanks to Adrian for taking the time to speak with us on Hypercharge. Make sure to check out the latest update in Brawl Stars, which adds six more Hypercharged fighters to the game. Additionally, this interview is in all thanks our wonderful friends at fortyseven communications. Thanks to their wonderful support, we were able to conduct this interview. We hope to speak with Adrian and more members of the team again in the future.

Congratulations to Supercell for five years of Brawl Stars since its global launch!

