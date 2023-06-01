Brescia and Cosenza meet in the Serie B! Catch the Serie B odds series here, featuring our Brescia-Cosenza prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Brescia finished in 16th place in Italy’s second division. Their 9-13-16 record is equal with today’s visitors, but they have a better record on goals scored. La Leonessa will not want to be relegated to Serie C alongside Perguia, SPAL, and Benevento.

Cosenza ended in 17th place after 38 league matches in Serie B. A 1-0 victory in the first leg ended the Wolves’ seven-game winless run. Cosenza will definitely impose itself to stay in Serie B, alongside newly-promoted teams from Serie C.

Here are the Brescia-Cosenza soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie B Odds: Brescia-Cosenza Odds

Brescia Calcio: +100

Cosenza Calcio: +260

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +120

Under 2.5 Goals: -168

How to Watch Brescia vs. Cosenza

TV: N/A

Stream: Bet365, Onefootball

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Brescia Can Beat Cosenza

Brescia’s Serie B status is in limbo when they play host to Cosenza Calcio in Thursday’s relegation playoff final at Stadio Mario Rigamonti. The Little Swallows were defeated 1-0 in the first leg, and they face demotion to the third tier if they do not reverse the deficit.

Having ended 16th in Serie B, Italian coach Daniele Gastaldello was aware of the challenge facing him over both encounters with Cosenza, who finished the regular season in 17th place. Since his appointment in February, Gastaldello intended the team to veer away from relegation, but the 39-year-old has led the Little Swallows to three victories in 14 league games in the regular season. Now, Brescia’s home record of 6-6-7 with 17 goals scored will be tested in this do-or-die game.

Six of the last nine meetings between the clubs at Brescia have been victories for the hosts, giving the Little Swallows the psychological edge. Florian Aye will be looking to add to his tally of eight goals; the same is true with Falvio Bianchi (4) and Giacomo Olzer (3). Dimitri Bisoli is also looking to add to his record of three goals and four assists.

Massimo Bertagnoli, Federico Pace, Andrea Papetti, and Alexander Jallow are absent from this game for their injuries. Federico Viviani is also out as he serves his suspension. Brescia will need to match their season averages of 11.7 total shots, 1.4 big chances, 4.5 corner kicks,

Why Cosenza Can Beat Brescia

Cosenza is aware of their poor run at Thursday’s opponents, even though they landed the first punch after a 1-0 win over the side they visit. Cosenza, however, will need to suit up in their travel, as their 2-6-11 road record is the worst in Serie B and will be tested in this match.

Italian coach William Viali took charge of the Wolves in November, acquiring slightly better points per game than Gastaldello. With two wins on the road all season, Viali’s team has their work cut out to get a result at Brescia due to statistically having the competition’s worst away record. Cosenza has only scored 10 goals in 19 away games.

Cosenza’s first win in the last nine face-offs with Brescia came in the first leg. Despite a 43% ball possession rate, Cosenza took advantage of their 11 total shots and three corner kicks to produce the only goal of the game. Marco Nasti’s effort in the 70th minute put the Rossoblu ahead of one goal in the two legs.

Lupi is not fancied to come out on top on Thursday, having lost on their recent visit to Brescia — a 2-1 loss in early May. However, the Silani can look back at their 2022 fixtures with Brescia, where they forced deadlocks with the Lions.

Only Mauro Zarate is absent for Cosenza, who is dealing with a ruptured cruciate ligament. Viali will be looking toward the squad’s forwards and midfielders to lead the offense. Marcos Nasti leads the team with five goals. Christian D’Urso leads with four goals and five assists. Marco Brescianni and Manuel Marras each have four goal involvements while Aldo Florenzi has three goal contributions.

Cosenza would need to match or exceed their league averages of 10.4 total shots, 1.2 big chances, 6.2 successful dribbles, and 4.7 corner kicks. They would need to improve in ball possession (46%) and duels won (48.1%) while lessening their lost possessions (138.7), offsides (1.8), fouls (13.8), and yellow cards (2.6).

Final Brescia-Cosenza Prediction & Pick

Brescia and Cosenza are equally matched in Serie B, but only one of them will remain in this league. Brescia’s home record far outweighs Cosenza’s road record. A one-goal deficit will surely be overturned and the Lions will get the win over the Wolves.

Final Brescia-Cosenza Prediction & Pick: Brescia (+100), Over 2.5 goals (+120)