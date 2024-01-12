Corbin Burnes' 2024 salary has been established, but whether he is pitching for the Brewers or another club is a different question.

In the 2023 offseason, Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers went to arbitration. Burnes lost his case, with the sides a mere $750,000 apart, and the right-hander let it be known he was not happy with the situation. So, this year, Burnes and the Brewers decided to skip it.

Instead, player and team came to an agreement on the day of the deadline for arbitration-eligible players. Burnes will play the 2024 season on a $15.6 million salary, per the NY Post's Jon Heyman.

Perhaps the Brewers learned from their experience last season, but it also cannot be argued that Burnes didn't earn his bump in salary. He was an All-Star for the third consecutive season. In Cy Young Award voting, he finished eighth, the fourth season in a row he's been at least that high. He won the award in 2021.

Some of Burnes' numbers dipped in 2023, including his highest ERA across a full season and the most runs and walks he has allowed in his career.

But he also posted the best WHIP of his career, a 1.069 mark that led the National League. His 3.4 fWAR landed him 19th in the Senior Circuit, among qualified starting pitchers.

Should Brewers flip Burnes?

The Brewers and their ace have agreed upon a salary for the upcoming season. But that doesn't guarantee he'll be pitching in Milwaukee.

Burnes has made no secret of the fact that he plans to hit free agency after the 2024 season. As one of the premier starting pitchers in the game today, interest in his services will be high. High enough that it's likely the Brew Crew will be priced out by other clubs.

If that's the case, it would make sense to see if Burnes could be traded for some younger, cost-controlled talent. Of course, if the Brewers fancy themselves contenders in the NL Central again, a division they've won twice in the past three seasons, keeping Burnes for a postseason push might be the best course of action.