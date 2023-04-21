Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As one of the team’s top prospects, Garrett Mitchell had an opportunity to make a name for himself with the Milwaukee Brewers this season. However, an unfortunate injury to Mitchell has cast a dark cloud over his Brewers future.

Mitchell underwent an MRI which revealed significant damage to his labrum, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Surgery is Mitchell’s most likely option, although he plans to get a second opinion. If he were to undergo surgery, Mitchell’s season would be in serious jeopardy.

The top prospect said he was shocked to get his MRI results back. He wasn’t in much pain, but the tests showed a much more severe problem. Still, while Mitchell might be down for the count now, he plans on making a push to come back by the end of the season, via McCalvy.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m going to try,” Mitchell said about a return. “That’s what I’m focused on. You never really know considering I don’t have many answers right now. But that’s definitely going to be the goal, I don’t want to sit out. That’d be the goal, just get back and help the team if I can.”

Garrett Mitchell originally suffered his injury during a slide in the Brewers’ Tuesday contest against the Mariners. He was in the midst of his second campaign with the Brewers after appearing in 28 games with Milwaukee last season. Over his 16 games in 2023, Mitchell was hitting .259 with one home run, three RBI and a stolen base.

Mitchell was the Brewers fifth-best prospect before his call up in 2022, via MLB Pipeline. His development will have to take a back seat now. Milwaukee will hope Mitchell could make a miraculous recovery by the postseason.