The Milwaukee Brewers closed out their NL Central-winning season this weekend by beating the New York Mets. While the games did not have playoff implications for the Brewers, it was still a full crowd to send them off to the playoffs. That included Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a heartwarming social media interaction with the team after his appearance.

The Brew Crew handed the Greek Freek his crown after his appearance at the ballpark. Antetokounmpo helped bring the first title to Milwaukee since the Bucks won in 1971. The Brewers have never won a World Series but have given themselves a great chance this season. With their division title behind them, they have a long road to get to the title.

The season in American Family Field is not over yet. The Brewers will host the Wild Card series against the lowest-seeded team starting on Tuesday. That could be against the Mets, who they just took two out of three from. It could be against the Braves, who flew past the Royals this weekend. Or, it could be against the defending NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks

Monday madness to decide Brewers' playoff opponent

The Mets and Braves are set to play a doubleheader on Monday in Atlanta. Their series was scheduled for Tuesday-Thursday of this past week, but Hurricane Helene postponed it. While everyone else rests up at home, the two teams play for their playoff lives. The Brewers will be watching closely to study their opponent.

The first game will clinch their spot in the playoffs. If the same team wins game two, they will be joined by the Diamondbacks. If the Mets and Braves split the two games, they will both make the postseason. The Diamondbacks will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers if they make it. If the Mets and Braves split, New York will head back to Wisconsin.

The Brewers would like to see the Mets over the Diamondbacks given their regular season results. Sunday was the first game Milwaukee lost to New York all season long, finishing 5-1. They went 3-4 against the Diamondbacks. Plus, the Snakes just went to the World Series while this Mets squad has no playoff success together.

The Brewers have not been to the NLCS since 2018 when they fell one game short of upsetting the Dodgers. After losing their manager Craig Counsell and ace Corbin Burnes, they surprised everyone by winning their division. They can keep the surprises up by winning the pennant in October.