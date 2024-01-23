Ryan Braun will forever be immortalized in Milwaukee Brewers lore.

The Milwaukee Brewers were the only team Ryan Braun ever knew over his illustrious 14-year career. With Braun still holding numerous team records, the Brewers decided to show respect to their franchise legend.

Braun has been elected to Milwaukee's Walk of Fame. He will be recognized in a ceremony during the 2024 season, via Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Braun will be joining a Walk of Fame that features legendary stars such as Hank Aaron and Rollie Fingers.

Milwaukee selected Braun with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft. It didn't take long for Braun to reach the majors, as he made his MLB debut in 2007. And it was quite the showing for his first year as Braun won Rookie of the Year by hitting .324 with 34 home runs, 97 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

He then made the All-Star game five years in a row from 2008-2012. In 2011, Braun was named MVP after hitting .332 with 33 home runs, 111 RBI and 33 stolen bases. Over his entire 14-year career, Braun appeared in 1,766 total games and hit .296 with 352 home runs, 1,154 RBI and 216 stolen bases. He was named an All-Star six total times and won five Silver Sluggers while in Milwaukee.

Braun is still the Brewers' franchise leader in home runs and win probability added (33). While Milwaukee never won a World Series with him on their roster, the slugger played a key role in the team's success. Now, Ryan Braun will be immortalized in Brewers lore forever. When prospects arrive to Milwaukee, they'll be hoping to emulated Braun's career totals.