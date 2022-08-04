Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury.

The Brewers announced that Narvaez suffered a left quad strain ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will be placed on the 10-day IL. Just yesterday, they announced that Severino was DFA’d along with, surprisingly, pitcher Dinselon Lamet. The two moves leave them slim at the catcher spot in the lineup.

The Brewers rostered three catchers for a month. The day after they DFA the third one, one of the other two catchers, Omar Narvaez, goes on the injured list. This has been a nightmare week for Milwaukee. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 4, 2022

Narvaez, an All-Star in the 2021 season, has 45 hits, four home runs and an OPS of .687 in 60 games this season. Fortunately for Milwaukee, they have a solid backup option for their starter as he recovers.

Victor Caratini will take the catcher spot for the time being. The 28-year-old has 34 hits and a .756 OPS in 54 games this season. With his home-run hitting and walk drawing being among the best of his career, Milwaukee should be able to keep their lead in the division as Narvaez heals.

The Brewers have a 1.5-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Although they are in a great spot to make the playoffs whether they win the division title or not, it would be the first time since the early 1980s that they won the division in consecutive seasons. Getting Narvaez back soon will be key as they try to reach the World Series.