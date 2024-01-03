Brewers and Guardians aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber received pivotal trade updates ahead of the 2024 season.

Two of the top pitching trade candidates may end up staying with their current teams to open the 2024 season. Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber have been mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors this offseason.

Burnes and Bieber are two of the better pitchers in the sport. They are both entering the final year of their contracts, something that originally sparked trade rumors. That also could be the reason why Bieber and Burnes may not be moved prior to Opening Day, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“The chances of either Burnes and Bieber getting dealt in the coming months, though, are dwindling. They share a pair of traits that dampen their value: both are free agents at the end of the upcoming season and play for teams planning on contending for division titles,” Passan wrote.

The Brewers won the NL Central in 2023. Milwaukee hasn't been extremely aggressive this offseason but they are expected to be a contender once again.

The Guardians won the AL Central during the 2022 season, but struggled in 2023. They haven't made many notable moves either, but they happen to play in a weak division. As a result, their door for contending remains open despite their lack of additions.

It appears that Bieber and Burnes won't be traded at the moment, but nothing is out of the question.

Corbin Burnes' trade case

Burnes, 29, didn't have his best season in 2023 but was still effective. He pitched to a 3.39 ERA while leading the league in WHIP with a mark of 1.069. Burnes added 200 strikeouts.

Burnes won the NL Cy Young award in 2021. He's been consistent over the years from a performance standpoint. He's also been one of the most durable arms in the game, pitching in at least 28 games each season (2020 shortened season excluded) since his rookie year in 2018.

Teams surely still have interest in Burnes despite only one year remaining on his deal with the Brewers. Milwaukee's potential to win another division title, however, is probably playing a big role in Burnes not getting traded yet.

Will Guardians trade Shane Bieber?

Bieber has a very interesting trade case.

The 28-year-old flashed signs of stardom in 2023 but ultimately finished the year with a 3.80 ERA across 21 starts while battling injuries. However, he pitched to a 2.80 ERA in 2022 and previously won the AL Cy Young award in 2020.

Bieber is a strikeout pitcher who can lead a rotation. Teams with an already dominant ace would view Bieber as an excellent No. 2 option in their rotation.

Despite playing in the AL Central, Cleveland's chances of contending are not quite as high as Milwaukee's right now. The Guardians didn't perform well in 2023 and the division is improving.

I would argue that Bieber has better odds to be traded prior to Opening Day than Corbin Burnes. However, according to Passan, both of their chances of being dealt before the 2024 campaign are “dwindling.”