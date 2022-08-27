Brewers’ post-Josh Hader landslide continues following disastrous injury update

The Milwaukee Brewers were leading the National League Central a few weeks ago. But ever since they traded Josh Hader, Milwaukee has found themselves in a downward spiral. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal was expected to help soften the blow of Hader’s absence. However, MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently announced that Rosenthal will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. Nightengale broke down the Brewers’ struggles as of late.

“The #Brewers, hoping that Trevor Rosenthal would help the sting of trading All-Star closer Josh Hader, is now out for the season. The Brewers have lost 14 of their last 22 games since the trade deadline and are now 6 games out of 1st place. The trade was disastrous for 2022.”

It should be noted that Josh Hader hasn’t performed well since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres manager Bob Melvin is now operating with a closer-by-committee given Hader’s struggles. Melvin said the plan is to give the former Brewers All-Star a “little break” from closing games.

The trade has truly not worked out for either side. The Padres have struggled as well despite also acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

San Diego and Milwaukee still have legitimate chances of clinching a National League Wild Card spot. The Braves and Phillies are the other main two teams in the NL Wild Card race. In summary, it is a four team race for three spots.

The Brewers are undeniably going through a rough patch. But they can still sneak into the postseason with a strong month of September.