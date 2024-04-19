The Milwaukee Brewers will continue their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Cardinals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
When the Brewers entered this series with the Cardinals, they were atop the NL Central. Now, they are hoping to maintain their momentum and stay atop the division. They need to overcome some old divisional rivals and a hostile crowd.
The Cardinals have been inconsistent since the start of the season. Therefore, they need to find their way. The Cards have to get through the Brewers to make the uphill climb. They also need to avoid making critical mistakes.
D.L. Hall will start for the Brewers. He is 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA. Sadly, he had a horrible start in his last outing, going 3 1/3 innings while allowing five earned runs and eight hits while striking out four and walking one in a no-decision against the Baltimore Orioles.
Miles Mikolas will start for the Cardinals. He is 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his last start, going 4 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on four hits in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline: +112
St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline: -132
Over: 8 (-105)
Under: 8 (-115)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals
Time: 2:16 PM ET/11:16 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers were not supposed to be a good team. Yet, they have started the season on a good note and are hoping they can keep the momentum going.
William Contreras has had mixed results in his career against the Cards. Going into this series, he was hitting .249 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 42 runs through 95 games. Contreras will try to keep the momentum going, especially if he sets up in the second spot in the lineup. Meanwhile, Jake Bauers will try to make some strides. But he has struggled to start the season. Willy Adames is another player that needs to do well. However, he has struggled in his career against the Cardinals, batting .241 with five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 13 runs over 37 games.
Surprisingly, the Brewers are second in batting average and on-base percentage. Additionally, they are seventh in runs. The Brew Crew are also third in both home runs and slugging percentage.
Pitching has not been terrible either. Going into the weekend, the Brewers were 12th in ERA and 11th in bullpen ERA. Even with the loss of their manager to the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers are maintaining their level of excellence. They hope to keep that up in this weekend's series with the Cards.
The Brewers will cover the spread if the bats can get going early. Then, they Hall to have a quality start.
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinals are not the best team in the NL Central anymore. Unfortunately, those days are long gone. But this team still has some weapons that can make good things happen.
Paul Goldschmidt came into this series with astounding career numbers against the Brewers. Amazingly, he was hitting .300 with 27 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 82 runs over 121 career games. But Goldschmidt has been struggling to do anything this season. Sadly, he is just not getting the job done, and his decline has been awful.
Nolan Arenado is another player who has also done well against the Brewers. Ultimately, he came into the weekend series hitting .310 with 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 58 runs over 78 games against the Brew Crew. Arenado will try to replicate those numbers in this game as he faces off a solid pitching staff.
Willson Contreras is having a good season. So far, he was hitting .300 with two home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs going into the weekend series. The Cards hope Nolan Gorman can make some strides. Unfortunately, he has been struggling this season, batting .191 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and five runs going into the weekend.
The Cardinals will cover the spread if the offense can get things going early. Then, they need a good start from Mikolas.
Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick
The Brewers have had good pitching from most of their pitching staff this season. However, that has not been the case with Hall. The Brewers are a better team right now. However, the Cards have the better pitcher in this one. Assuming Mikolas can have a good start, the Cards will be able to find a way to score some runs and get the better of Hall. Look for the ball to fly further in the daytime. The Cardinals cover the spread.
Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+158)