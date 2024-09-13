ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks face off for the first time since last season. The teams matched up in the wildcard round of last postseason, with the Diamondbacks taking two straight games on the road to begin their march to the World Series. The Brewers bought themselves some room with an 8.5-game cushion in the National League Central, which they were thankful for recently with just four wins over their past ten games. The Diamondbacks are maintaining a five-game deficit to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West but lead the wild card. They have won six of their last ten games. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Brewers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Tobias Myers is 7-5 with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Myers' last start was at home against the Colorado Rockies. He pitched 6 innings with 11 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk, and 1 earned run which was a solo home run.

Myers is 4-5 on the road with a 2.76 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Eduardo Rodriguez is 2-2 with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

Rodriguez's last start was on the road against the Houston Astros. He pitched 4 innings with 1 strikeout, allowing 7 hits, 3 walks, and 4 earned runs.

Rodriguez is 0-1 at home with a 6.91 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -110

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers' bullpen will do everything they can to slow down Arizona's offense in this game. They own a 2.53 ERA over the last three games, which is around 3.5 runs better than the Diamondbacks over that same span. The Brewers also own the edge with their starting pitching in this game, as Myers has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his past ten starts. Myers' issue of being unable to pitch deep into games is less of a problem with their elite bullpen behind him.

The Brewers' offense could be able to wake up against Eduardo Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks' abysmal bullpen. Rodriguez performed well upon his return on August 7th but has been struggling over his last three games with 12 earned runs over 13 1/3 innings. This matchup will answer the question of if it's better to have an elite offense or an elite pitching staff.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks offense has been lights out over their last ten games, averaging 7.6 runs/nine. They are batting .287 with a .354 on-base percentage. They have a three-game winning streak where they have scored 32 runs against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. There has been plenty of offense in Arizona games recently, with eight of the last ten going over the total.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have been in much better form than the Brewers and could easily win two of three games in this series. However, we're going to back the Brewers in this matchup thanks to the difference in pitching staffs for each team. The Brewers have plenty of breathing room in the National League Central and there's little chance any teams will catch them, but they'll want to start stringing together some wins before the postseason begins.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-110)