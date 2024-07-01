The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Rockies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Brewers-Rockies Projected Starters

Bryse Wilson vs. Austin Gomber

Bryse Wilson (5-3) with a 3.89 ERA

Last Start: Wilson shut the Texas Rangers through six innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four in a win.

2024 Road Splits: Wilson has not been a good pitcher on the road, going 2-1 with a 5.31 ERA over seven starts away from Milwaukee.

Austin Gomber (1-5) with a 4.63 ERA

Last Start: Gomber went 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing five earned runs on eight hits while striking out four in a loss to the Houston Astros.

2024 Home Splits: Gomber has done much better at home, going 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA over six starts at Coors Field.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -164

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 11.5 (-102)

Under: 11.5 (-120)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers come into this series with a 50-34 record and are currently leading the National League Central. Amazingly, they have exceeded all expectations and have gotten even better even after losing Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has gotten better, partially because of an explosive lineup. In fact, the Brewers are fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and eighth in runs.

Christian Yelich is one of the best hitters in the lineup. Surprisingly, he has shined this season after struggling for several seasons of struggles. Yelich has returned to the elite hitter he was before 2020. Now, he expects to clobber the baseball against a team he is familiar with. Yelich has a career mark of .285 with 69 hits, five home runs, 29 RBIs, and 39 runs over 60 games against the Rockies.

William Contreras also has a career resurgence and is on pace for 20 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 110 runs. Ultimately, he has been making better contact and driving runners home. Contreras has struggled in his career against the Rockies. He is hitting .188 with three hits, two RBIs, and two runs over five games against Colorado. Willy Adames looks to do better against the Rockies. So far, he is batting just .209 with nine hits, one home run, six RBIs, and six runs over 10 games against the Rockies.

However, part of the biggest reasons why the Brewers have improved this season and continue to be one of the best teams in the league are the rookies. Amazingly, Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio have been explosive hitters, and both have shown what they can do for the Brewers.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Wilson can find the strike zone and avoid making mistakes high and inside. Then, they must clobber the baseball and drive some runners out of the park.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Things have not been so good for the Rockies this season. Sadly, the Rockies are the worst team in the National League and the second-worst in baseball at 28-55. Their hitting and pitching have been bad, and they have not been able to hit the mark. But their home park still gives some of their best hitters an edge.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .309 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, and 20 runs at Coors Fields this season. Additionally, he has a .380 on-base percentage and a .393 slugging percentage at home. Ryan McMahon is hitting .280 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 22 runs at Coors Field with a .358 on-base percentage.

But the Rockies need much more than these two to get the offense going. Sadly, two hitters will not be enough to drive runners across the plate. Guys like Brendan Rodgers must step up and find a way to get on base.

The pitching staff also remains among the worst in baseball. Gomber has never been a great pitcher. But the bright light here is that he has pitched slightly better at home.

The Rockies will cover the spread if they can deliver several big innings and claim the lead early. Furthermore, they must avoid allowing the Brewers to destroy them with big innings.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are 24-20 against the spread on the road. Curiously, the Rockies have not been so bad at home, going 19-19 against the spread at home. But the Rockies are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Brewers at Coors Field. Furthermore, they are 9-1 against the spread over 10 games at home against them. They seem to play the Brewers tight in these games at Coors Field. Despite how bad they are, expect the Rockies to at least stay in this contest, doing enough to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-113)