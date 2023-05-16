Succession and The White Lotus stars Brian Cox and Jennifer Coolidge have been cast in a new star-studded crime-comedy film alongside legends Dustin Hoffman and Gabrielle Union.

Deadline broke the story of the casting for the new film (titled Riff Raff). Dito Montiel will serve as the director and John Pollono penned the script. Per Deadline’s report, Riff Raff “centers on a former criminal’s ordinary life which is thrown upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning.” They added that production is likely to begin in September. Signature will be launching worldwide sales during the Cannes Film Festival.

Brian Cox has been a main player on Succession as Logan Roy since the series debuted in 2018. The series is currently in its final season with two episodes left to air.

Jennifer Coolidge has risen to new heights with her performances in the first two seasons of The White Lotus. It was also revealed that she was set to be one of the final hosts of this season (along with another Succession star, Kieran Culkin) of SNL before the WGA writers’ strike ruined those plans.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dustin Hoffman is a two-time Oscar winner for performances in Kramer vs Kramer and Rain Man. The legendary actor has slowed down in recent years, most recently appearing in As They Made Us and Sam & Kate in 2022, but is set to appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis next year and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Gabrielle Union had a wide-ranging 2022, beginning her year in the Cheaper by the Dozen reboot for Disney+ before appearing in another Disney film, Strange World, and then A24’s The Inspection (one of the year’s most powerful films).