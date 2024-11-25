Oscar-winning actress and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has changed her hair. She looks a lot different than she does with her usual blonde hairstyle.

She took to social media to share her new hairstyle. Larson now sports a shorter haircut and is going with a brunette color. “Elektra is here,” her caption read.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were supportive of the change, even if they were used to her blonde hair. “Epic, can not wait,” one fan commented under her post. Always one of the greatest.” Another said that she can “pull off everything.”

It appears that Brie Larson changed her hair for an upcoming role in a production of Elektra, the Greek tragedy play. She will star in a production of it that will start at the Theatre Royal in Brighton, East Sussex, England. The production will later move to the West End in London, England.

Brie Larson's career

Early in her career, Larson gained notoriety for having small roles on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. She moved on to have a leading role in Raising Dad. Around that time, Larson made her big screen debut in Madison.

Her early movie credits include 13 Going on 30, Hoot, and Tanner Hall. In the following years, she had supporting roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, and Don Jon.

Larson's breakthrough came when she starred in Short Term 12. She subsequently appeared in The Spectacular Now, The Gambler, and Trainwreck.

In 2015, Larson starred in Room. She plays a single mother held captive with her young son. Her performance in the movie won Larson her first Oscar for Best Actress. She beat out the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Rampling, and Saoirse Ronan for the win.

Since then, Larson has starred in Kong: Skull Island, The Glass Castle, and Free Fire. In 2017, Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, which she also starred in.

Since becoming Captain Marvel

Larson has since become Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Her first solo adventure as the character grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

Since then, she has reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Marvels. In the latter, Larson teams with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Unfortunately, The Marvels was a flop. It is one of the lowest-grossing MCU movies of all time, making just over $200 million during its theatrical run.

In between her Marvel adventures, Larson has also starred in Just Mercy and Fast X. The former movie re-teamed her with Short Term 12 and Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton.

She has also had roles in TV series such as Community and Lessons in Chemistry. In 2023, Larson reprised the role of Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.