Britney Spears just told her Instagram followers that she'll “see you in hell.”

The pop songstress deactivated her Instagram page ahead of her memoir, The Woman in Me. Less than 24 hours later, she returned with the cryptic post, the message in pink icing on a cake.

Spears turned the comments off and the caption on the post only had two cake emojis.

Excerpts of her book have been hitting the press. She detailed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and a bombshell revelation of having had an abortion.

The pop icon also shared her “drug of choice” while partying in the early 200s: Adderall. The star said she took the ADHD medication to feel “less depressed.”

While Britney Spears “never had a drinking problem,” she admitted to liberally consuming the medication.

“It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” the singer wrote, recalling the photos of her with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

Stories that have been made public before the release of the book include details about her father and brother. Spears talked about how her father made negative comments about her body during her conservatorship.

The Crossroads actress also spoke about her fraught relationship with sister Jamie.

However the most shocking stories have been about her ex, former *NSYNC member and pop superstar Justin Timberlake. Spears confirmed the rumor that he broke up with her through text message.

She then says the 2002 breakup “devastated” her and made her think about leaving the music industry for good.