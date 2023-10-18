Britney Spears is telling her side of her story. For over a decade, 13 years to be exact, Britney was under a conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears. A conservatorship “is a legal status in which a court appoints a person to manage the financial and personal affairs of a minor or incapacitated person,” per Investopedia. While Jamie was in control of her finances and personal life during those 13 years, Britney claims he also made body-shaming comments towards her and repeatedly called her fat.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up, I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back,” she writes in her upcoming memoir ‘A Woman In Me.' “But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

Spears conned: “If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.”

“Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick,” she added.

Britney Spears Getting Her Life Back After Conservatorship

Britney was let out of her conservatorship in November 2021. Since then, the Grammy-winning singer got married to now ex Sam Asghari. They met in 2016 and started dating in 2017, a period in which she was still in her conservatorship. The couple got married in 2022. The aspiring actor filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage. Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. The pop star was previously married to Jason Alexander in January of 2004 but only for 55 hours. She then married Kevin Federline 10 months later in October 2004. They share two sons together: Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline.

Britney's memoir “A Woman In Me” is out on Oct. 24.