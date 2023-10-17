Pop sensation Britney Spears, in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” shared exclusively with PEOPLE, has exposed the harsh realities she faced during her conservatorship. The Grammy-winning artist disclosed how her father, Jamie, subjected her to body-shaming and control.

Spears candidly revealed how the conservatorship curtailed her autonomy and individuality. She felt pressured to conform to specific beauty standards, including growing her hair out and maintaining a certain physique. Britney stated, “If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.”

Conservatorship

The conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years, officially ended in November 2021. Britney reflected on the devastating impact it had on her sense of self and creativity, saying, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.” She felt stripped of her womanhood, becoming more of an entity than a person during her performances.

Authorities removed Britney Spears' father, Jamie, from his role as her estate conservator in September 2021, and they terminated the entire conservatorship that November. Despite Britney's allegations of a controlling and traumatic experience under her father's supervision, Jamie maintained that he had acted in her best interest.

Britney Spears has chosen to speak out now, expressing her newfound freedom upon leaving the conservatorship. She emphasized that it was time to “raise my voice and speak out” and that her fans deserved to hear her story directly from her. Her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is available for pre-order and releases on October 24 through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Britney's revelations shed light on the challenges she faced and her journey towards liberation as she reclaims her life and story.