Pop music icon Britney Spears has taken to social media to share her thoughts and memories about her iconic and controversial 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance, where she famously danced with a live python draped around her shoulders. The post on her Instagram account gave fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes emotions of that unforgettable moment.

The performance at the 2001 MTV VMAs marked a pivotal moment in Britney's career. At the time, she was already an international superstar, and the daring act with the live python made headlines around the world. It solidified her status as an entertainer who pushed boundaries and set trends.

In a Twitter post, Britney Spears shared throwback footage of herself from the performance with a caption saying: “One of my favorite performances was with an albino python 😳🐍💃🏼,” the artist says. “I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!! I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th 😉🌹.”

The “Oops! …I Did It Again” singer carries on with her post by promoting her upcoming book entitled “The Woman In Me.” It is in this book that she talks about “freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” as said on her website. The book is to release this coming October 24, 2023 and talks about her experience in the music industry as well as her truth especially during the time Britney Spears entered trial in 2021.