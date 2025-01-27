Ahead of attending the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was getting ready jamming to Taylor Swift's music.

She posted a video of her applying lip oil ahead of the AFC Championship game. Mahomes used Swift's song “Ready For It?” from her Reputation album in the post.

It was a clever shoutout to her friend. Mahomes and Swift have attended several Chiefs games together since their significant others play for the team.

The post did not go unnoticed by Swifties, either. Fan accounts reposted the Instagram Stories post to highlight the shoutout to the singer.

Were Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift at the Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game?

Both Mahomes and Swift were at the Chiefs' latest game to cheer on their partners. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were two of the driving forces behind the Chiefs' victory.

Mahomes threw a touchdown and also rushed for two more. Kelce was coming off his best game of the season, catching seven passes for 117 yards. He had just two catches for 19 yards in the game against the Bills. One of them was a crucial first down, though.

Once again, Josh Allen and the Bills fell to the Chiefs in the playoffs. Allen has a 4-1 record against them in the regular season. However, he is 0-4 against them in the playoffs.

The latest loss was not entirely Allen's fault. He threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He also did not turn the ball at all in the game. Still, the loss keeps the Bills away from the Super Bowl once again.

After the game, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were seen on the field celebrating the Chiefs' big win. Mahomes also posted videos on her Instagram Stories from the field as the team celebrated as confetti flew down.

Presumably, Mahomes and Swift will also attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. They will watch as the Chiefs attempt to become the first NFL team to accomplish a three-peat. To do so, they will have to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years in the Super Bowl.