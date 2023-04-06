Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Denver Broncos had high expectations going into last season after acquiring QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, every move the Broncos made seemed to be for the worse. Wilson had his worst season as a pro, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t even last a full year before being fired in his first season in charge of the Broncos. With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Broncos are hoping to execute on decisions at a higher percentage this year.

This offseason, the Broncos brass, led by GM George Paton, went out and hired former New Orleans Saints head coach and Super Bowl champion Sean Payton. They are hoping he can bring more professionalism to the team and settle a locker room that was in turmoil most of last year. Payton’s biggest responsibility this season is returning Wilson to a form he displayed as a Seahawk.

In order to help Wilson reclaim the player he once was, the Broncos need to draft well. On the flip side, they also need to avoid players in the draft that aren’t a good fit on the roster. There are a quite a few prospects that the Broncos would be wise to avoid, but it is imperative to steer clear of a particular couple. So, who are these players?

Here are two players the Denver Broncos must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

*Draft profiles via NFL

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

The Broncos had few bright spots last season, but TE Greg Dulcich was one of them. Coming out of UCLA, Dulcich was a raw prospect but was seen by many as a player with a very high ceiling. The Broncos took the risk and selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and despite injury, he eventually paid dividends for Denver’s offense last year.

Dulcich did not make his first NFL appearance until Week 6, but made an impact immediately. He scored a touchdown in his NFL debut, and went on to become one of Wilson’s favorite targets for the rest of the season. He finished with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns, hoping to build on these numbers in the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, rumor has it the Broncos have some interest in selecting TE Payne Durham out of Purdue. Durham had a very solid career as a Boilermaker, improving year over year, culminating in being named All Big Ten Second Team as a senior. His size and most likely availability a few rounds into the draft make him an appealing prospect for the Broncos. However, with Dulcich coming on so strong last year and the various needs across the roster, the Broncos should pass.

By the end of the season, Dulcich truly looked like Wilson’s number one option on the offense. With talented WRs Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to go along with RB Javonte Williams, Wilson has plenty of choices to spread the ball to in this system. Although they could draft Durham with the primary intention of developing his talent, it seems like it would be a wasted pick given their lack of needing another offensive weapon. The Broncos should really look elsewhere if they are considering drafting the Purdue tight end.

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Another player the Denver Broncos are rumored to have interest in is wide receiver Rashee Rice out of Southern Methodist University. Rice is coming off of a very productive senior season at SMU, as he finished with 96 receptions, 1,355 yards, and 10 touchdowns as a part of the Mustangs’ underwhelming 7-6 season. Rice could very well become a reliable NFL wide receiver, but again, the Broncos need to place their interest elsewhere.

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy were both an enigma last year. It could have been due to Wilson’s erratic play, but the skilled wideouts seemingly disappeared en route to disappointing seasons for the both of them. Sutton and Jeudy have both been touted as potentially elite wideouts in the NFL, so last year’s production was inexplicable to many. In terms of Jeudy, he clearly still has to adapt to NFL football.

The Broncos have many concerns on offense that they need to address to have success this season, and developing a rookie wide receiver would not help. Jeudy proved last year he still has a lot of work to do, and Sutton displayed inconsistency unexpected from the sure-handed wideout; getting both of those guys back on track is way more important than taking a chance on a guy like Rashee Rice.

Despite Rice’s intriguing profile, the Broncos need to save themselves a headache and make due with the current playmakers on the offensive side. A line-heavy approach to the Broncos 2023 NFL Draft is the best decision, as there can never be enough protection for the quarterback. If Rashee Rice ends up Denver, the Broncos will once again be making the wrong choice.