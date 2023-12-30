It's possible that Denver's decision has longer-term effects on the franchise.

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson to preserve financial flexibility.

Wilson already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but he has an additional $37M that would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March. The Broncos' move to sit him assures that money won’t trigger. Interestingly, and egregiously in the eyes of some fans, Denver makes the move when Wilson is the NFL’s seventh-rated passer, with 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

A very big decision from the Broncos. While Russ hasn't been as bad as 2022, he's still not playing at the level that Denver would've hoped after signing him to a five-year, $245 million deal after the QB came over in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

But it may come with future ramifications, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

-Jim Harbaugh NFL buzz Lots to get to on @sportscenter with @crisalexespn pic.twitter.com/pn0UOnbESa — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 30, 2023

Says Fowler, “I've talked to several agents around the league who believe Denver, because of how they've handled this Russell Wilson situation – threatening to bench him mid-season because of the money and contract that they already did – that there could be some fallout, that they might have to overpay free agents because of the Sean Payton factor here. That's another element to this as well.”

Opening up to the media, Russell Wilson revealed that all the drama started back in October, right after the Broncos' win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Team management allegedly approached the 35-year-old quarterback and threatened to bench him if he didn't agree to change the $37 million injury guarantee in his contract.

The Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.