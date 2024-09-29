The Denver Broncos got their first win of the young season with a surprising 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Three. The Broncos received a steady, if unspectacular, performance from first-year quarterback Bo Nix, who has the full support of head coach Sean Payton despite a rocky start to his NFL career.

While struggling on offense – the team ranks 23rd in total yards and points per game – defense has been a strength for Denver through the first three weeks of 2024. The Broncos rank third in total yards allowed and second in passing yards allowed per game. On Saturday the team announced that two practice squad members would have an opportunity to contribute to the unit. Inside linebacker Levelle Bailey and defensive back Tanner McCalister have been elevated to the active roster, per Broncos insider Zac Stevens on X.

Bailey joined Denver this season as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State. He’ll suit up for the Broncos’ Week Four clash with the New York Jets, making his regular season NFL debut. McCalister signed with the Cleveland Browns last year as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. After his contract with the Browns expired the safety signed with the Broncos, ultimately landing on Denver’s practice squad.

Levelle Bailey will make his regular season debut for the Broncos

McCalister made his Broncos regular season debut when he was elevated for the team’s Week Three clash with the Buccaneers. He was limited to special teams play last Sunday.

Denver experienced a significant loss on defense last week when six-year veteran linebacker Alex Singleton was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Singleton was injured in the first quarter of the Broncos’ Week Three win but remained in the game without reporting any issue. After the contest the injury was discovered and Singleton was placed on the injured reserve.

The 29-year-old defensive standout joined the Broncos on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the team prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Denver recently signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to the practice squad. The former Pro Bowler is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 10 of 2023.

With the Broncos shorthanded on defense, Bailey and McCalister will function as depth pieces. The undrafted defenders have an opportunity to impress Denver’s coaches. Teams are limited to elevating practice squad players three times in a season. The two newest Broncos are hoping to remain on the active roster.