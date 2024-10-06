The Denver Broncos pulled off a 10-9 victory against the New York Jets in Week 4 despite a historically bad first-half performance from quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos’ signal caller went just 7/15 for -7 passing yards in the first half of last Sunday’s matchup in New York and became just the fourth quarterback to finish a half with negative yardage since 2000.

While Denver improved to 2-2 on the season with the win, the team lost running back Tyler Badie to a frightening medical incident that required the Broncos' staff to strap him to a spinal board and cart him to the locker room. While Badie and Denver got a positive update indicating that the injury isn’t as bad as it appeared, the young rusher won’t immediately return to the field.

On Saturday the Broncos announced they were moving Badie to the injured reserve and bringing linebacker Levelle Bailey up from the practice squad for the team’s Week 5 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

The Broncos placed RB Tyler Badie on IR after Week 4 back injury

Denver elevated Bailey to the active roster for last week’s game against the Jets. It was the 23-year-old defender’s NFL debut. He’ll get another opportunity to impress the Broncos’ coaching staff against the Raiders on Sunday. Bailey has now been called up to the active roster twice in 2024. Teams are limited to elevating practice squad members three times in a season.

With the move to injured reserve, Badie must sit out a minimum of four games. The 24-year-old RB was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad. He made his NFL debut in the last game of the 2022 season, scoring on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Badie was called up from Denver’s practice squad in Week 2 of the 2024 season and then again in Week 3 before he was officially signed to the active roster. He has 11 rushing attempts for 86 yards in three games this year. Badie added three receptions for -2 yards. In his absence the Broncos will rely on starting running back Javonte Williams and backup Jaleel McLaughlin to carry the load.

The Broncos will take on the 2-2 Raiders in Denver on Sunday. After four games, the Sean Payton-led offense ranks 21st in rushing with 106.3 yards per game and 27th in passing, with Bo Nix averaging 159.8 yards per game.