Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense must have a bounce-back season under new head coach Sean Payton. If they do, wide receiver Courtland Sutton will have to be a big part of it. And judging by the reports coming out of Broncos training camp, Sutton looks poised to have a monster year.

As Broncos training camp rolls on in Englewood, Colorado, NFL Network reporter James Palmer says that the “Broncos coaching staff expects to see ‘2019 Courtland Sutton’ in first season under Sean Payton.”

“Courtland Sutton looks like a different player,” Palmer continued on Twitter. “He’s dropped 10 pounds from his usual playing weight and he just looks better physically. He’s quicker off the line. You can tell by the way he moves within his routes that he’s finally confident and comfortable with his knee.”

Sutton, a second-round pick out of SMU in 2017, had a solid rookie year before breaking out in 2019 with 72 catches, 1,112 yards, and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, the promising wideout tore his ACL during his 2020 season debut.

In 2021, the WR had poor quarterback play and was still recovering from his injury, and in 2022, Russell Wilson and the entire Broncos offense were a disaster. Sutton had 776 and 829 receiving yards in those two seasons, respectively, but hasn’t gotten back to his 2019 heights.

This new-look Sutton is crucial for the Broncos this season, as Payton establishes his offense outside of New Orleans, Wilson tries to salvage his career, and the Broncos move on after WR Tim Patrick went down for the year with a torn Achilles.