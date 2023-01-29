The Denver Broncos search for a new head coach has taken a lot of twists and turns over its brief history. But as the Broncos try to find their perfect head coaching candidate, they have eliminated four pretty big names.

Denver has already seen candidates Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan and Dan Quinn return to the Dallas Cowboys. They’re still waiting to see if they can land former Saints’ HC Sean Payton or 49ers’ DC DeMeco Ryans. However, the Broncos have already decided that none of Raheem Morris, Jim Caldwell, David Shaw or Ejiro Evero will be Denver’s next head coach and have told all four they are moving in a different direction, via Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Morris has been the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator for the past two years. Los Angeles finished 19th in total defense this past season, allowing 341.1 yards per game. Morris served as head coach of the Buccaneers from 2009-2011 and served as the Falcons’ interim head coach in 2020.

Evero was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator this past season, his first year in the role. Denver finished seventh in the NFL in total defense, allowing 320 yards per game. It’s unclear if Evero will remain on staff under a new head coach.

Caldwell coached in the NFL for seven years, most recently with the Lions in 2017. He holds a career record of 112-62. Shaw was Stanford’s head coach for 12 years. The Cardinal held a record of 96-54 during Shaw’s tenure.

The Broncos are still unsure of who will be their next head coach. But they’re certain it won’t be Morris, Caldwell, Shaw or Evero.