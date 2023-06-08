Frank Clark just helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl in the past four years. However, after signing with the Denver Broncos, Chiefs fans are no longer thinking so highly of Clark.

The Broncos signed Clark to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. When Chiefs fans caught wind of the news, they weren't too happy with Clark's decision.

Clark came to the Chiefs via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. In his first season in Kansas City, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Overall, Clark played in 58 games for the team, starting 55 of them. He racked up 127 tackles, 59 quarterback hits and 23.5 sacks.

The pass rusher was named to the Pro Bowl for three straight years from 2019-2021. He ended his tenure with the Chiefs with another Super Bowl title. But now, Clark has decided to leave Kansas City for a division rival.

For the Broncos, the addition of Clark will be a major boon to an already stout defense. Denver ranked seventh in total defense this past season, allowing 320 yards per game.

Kansas City wasn't too far behind, ranking ninth by allowing 328.2. Clark had been one of the team's defensive leaders. Losing him could widen the gap between both teams defensively.

While Chiefs fans could still bask in their Super Bowl victory, losing Frank Clark is a big blow. Losing him to a team in the AFC West hurts even more. From now on, Chiefs fans will have Kansas City's matchups against the Broncos and Clark circled in red ink.