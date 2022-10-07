Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with his play, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons couldn’t help but notice.

Screenshots of Gordon staring at Wilson with what appears to be evil intentions made the rounds on Twitter, and Parsons reacted on his Twitter account, acknowledging that perhaps the humor of fans on Twitter has gone overboard.

Parsons wrote: “Nah bro 😂😂😂😂😂 this gone too far!! Every player has been here before!!”

Nah bro 😂😂😂😂😂 this gone too far!! Every player has been here before!! https://t.co/ZxH4cixgyI — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson continued his worrying level of play after he threw two interceptions against zero touchdowns in an ugly 12-9 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. Many criticisms have been levied his way, especially after the Broncos decided to throw on a 4th & 1 which essentially sealed the game for the Colts.

In spite of all that, the Broncos’ 2-3 start shouldn’t fall entirely on his shoulders. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett also made a notable blunder in Week 1, and many have continued to question his decision-making skills.

Nevertheless, Melvin Gordon clarified after the game that he has no issues with Wilson, and that he would very much like to share in the blame for such a dismal offensive performance. Gordon only accumulated 54 rushing yards on 15 carries, for a less than ideal average of 3.6 per attempt.

“I don’t want Russ to feel like it’s on him, that this is on him. We all make mistakes. It’s part of the game, it’s a roller coaster,” Gordon said, per The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones.

Teams haven’t even reached the one-third mark of the regular season yet, but in a 17-game season, every win matters. Now at 2-3, the Broncos will face an uphill climb to make the postseason dance, especially with the AFC loaded with plenty of playoff contenders.

The Broncos will hope that Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon sort out whatever problems there are that are plaguing their offensive production. On the other hand, Micah Parsons, who has been stellar this season thus far on the defensive end, could rest easy with the Cowboys, who currently have a 3-1 record with QB1 Dak Prescott on the sidelines, despite his ongoing injury problems.