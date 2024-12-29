The Denver Broncos are finally looking like a good team under the leadership of Sean Payton. Denver suffered a tough loss against the Bengals on Saturday, which puts their hopes of making the playoffs in the AFC in question. One Broncos player is doing his best to most past that loss and do right by a young fan.

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II made a classy effort to right one wrong from Saturday's loss to the Bengals. One young fan apparently had a ball taken away from him after it was gifted to him by Surtain II. The Broncos star took to social media to try to rectify the situation.

“Just now seeing this…,” Surtain II posted on social media on Sunday morning. “Before the game yesterday I gave away a game ball to a little kid. Just for it to be taken away from him if anybody can put me in contact with the kid and his family hmu asap !!”

Thankfully, Surtain II did not have to wait long to find the correct person. A woman named Katie Ritter posted a reply to Surtain II's post that suggested that the ball found its way to its rightful owner.

“You are awesome,” Ritter posted on social media shortly after Surtain II's post. “His mom is my cousin, and they got the ball back. You definitely made his day and have fans for life in our whole family!”

Patrick Surtain II is truly a class act.

Broncos need to beat Chiefs in Week 18 to guarantee playoff berth

The worst part about Saturday's loss is that Denver could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a win.

Thankfully, they still control their own destiny. The Broncos can clinch the final spot in the AFC playoffs if they can beat the Chiefs in Week 18. Of course, that is easier said than done. Only the Bills have been able to defeat the Chiefs this season. That said, the Broncos have as good a chance as anyone else considering they are a division rival of the Chiefs. Therefore, they know them better than other teams.

Denver could also make the playoffs if the other teams they are competing with (Cincinnati, Miami, Indianapolis) stumble over the next two weeks.

This is exactly the position that Broncos coach Sean Payton wants his team to be in. Payton talked about next week's important game against the Chiefs on Saturday night.

“Right now finishing up on this game. Then we have to turn the page,” Payton said.

Payton is excited that the Broncos are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt. That is what every coach wants for their team heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

“This is what we do it for,” Payton continued. “Meaningful games, it's exciting.”

It will be interesting to see if Denver can make the postseason over the next few weeks.