Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson knows he still has plenty left in the tank amid his bounce-back 2023 season.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson turned 35 this week. Normally, 35 is still considered young. But in NFL years, 35 is considered to be “getting up there” in age.

Very rarely do you see NFL players play into their late 30s, but it does happen. In fact, there are notable recent cases of NFL quarterbacks playing into their late 30s and early 40s while finding success. For example, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were still winning Super Bowls in their twilight years.

Despite being in the later stage of his career, Wilson still has no plans to retire any time soon.

“I remember coming into this league 12 years ago, and my goal was to play til over 40-plus,’’ Wilson said Wednesday, per Mike Klis of 9News. “I feel great. I feel young, I feel fast, I feel confident. All of the above.”

Wilson also claimed that playing with a young group of players helps him feel young, too.

In 2022, Wilson had a career-worst year, everyone writing him off as “washed.” However, thanks to a new head coach and new offense, Wilson has turned back the clock in 2023 and is playing like his “vintage” self. Despite being 35, Wilson says he still feels good and puts in a lot of work to keep himself in prime shape.

“I’ve still got a little speed. I’ve still got quickness,’’ Wilson said. “I think the biggest thing is when you have a plan you set out to, I set out to it a long time ago. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a 365-day mentality. There are no off days.”

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will look to continue their hot streak on Sunday, riding a five-game win streak into their road matchup with the Houston Texans.