By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t lost his love for the despite their decision to bench and rule him out for their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

When Wilson cleared concussion protocols to be available to play for the Broncos, the expectations were he’s going to start in their upcoming Sunday showdown. However, Denver surprisingly decided to give him another week to rest, opting to give the starting job to Brett Rypien instead.

The 34-year-old quarterback was naturally bummed out about it. As he said, he “always wants to be out on the field” and that he’s “an old school quarterback in that sense, that you have to be out there.”

Despite that, however, Wilson shared a strong and optimistic message on Twitter. He expressed his belief on the Broncos, writing, “Love this game. Love this team. Better Days Ahead.” He shared a photo of him in Broncos jersey while running with the ball.

Love this game. Love this team.

Better Days Ahead. pic.twitter.com/9sMGsfBEce — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 17, 2022

Russell Wilson’s frustration–even if it’s a little–is understandable given that he is well aware of the fact that he’s healthy enough to play. Not to mention that he’s definitely hungry to prove to everyone that he can help the Broncos win games despite how horrible it has been for them so far.

Nonetheless, it is surely a great thing that he’s showing his leadership amid these trying times for him and the franchise. It’s not easy to accept what many can easily interpret as a demotion, but he is taking it in stride and just focusing on what he can do right now.

It remains to be seen if the Broncos will play Wilson come Week 16. But there are definitely high hopes he’ll be in a better condition by next week when they face the Los Angeles Rams.