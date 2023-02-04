The Denver Broncos understood that pursuing Sean Payton as their next head coach was going to be a complex process. But they were ultimately able to work a deal out with the New Orleans Saints and add Payton. Payton recently addressed the process, per the Broncos YouTube channel, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

“There was a complexity to my hiring, obviously, that involved compensation to the Saints,” Payton said. “So that made that a little bit longer and I’m real thankful for George Paton and Mickey Loomis. Those guys were on the phone for days working out compensation that allowed this to happen. That made it uniquely different… our plan is to win. And that process starts today.”

The compensation element provided uncertainty. This was a far more complicated scenario than a team simply trying to hire their next head coach. The Saints’ involvement forced the Broncos to work overtime, but the teams were able to finally agree on a deal.

Sean Payton developed a reputation as a respected head coach with the Saints. He led them to a Super Bowl victory and displayed impressive coaching prowess during his tenure in New Orleans.

The Broncos need someone who is going to be able to deal with adversity. They labored mightily in 2022 and will need to prove themselves next season. Denver is still looking to upgrade their coaching staff around Payton as well.

Rebounding next year will be a challenge. But there will obviously be added confidence with Sean Payton at the helm.