Social media was set ablaze this week when Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton left scathing remarks regarding the job done by the former coaching staff led by Nathaniel Hackett.

“There's 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms—the offense. I don't know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands.” Payton said via Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

“Everything I heard about last season, we're doing the opposite,” Payton continued. “…It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was.”

However, Payton already seems to be rescinding his comments. After practice concluded Friday, Payton spoke with reporters regarding his comments.

“I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on, and not my coaching hat on,” Payton explained. “And, you know, I said this to the team in the meeting yesterday. We've had a great offseason relative to that. And I've been preaching that message, and here I am, the veteran. You know, stepping in it. I was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake, obviously. I needed a little bit more filter. . . .

“I said what I said, and obviously I needed a little bit more restraint, and I regret that.”

Sean Payton also mentioned that he will personally reach out to New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as well as offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to apologize for his remarks.

Fans react on Sean Payton's admission

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After Sean Payton seemingly took a step back from his comments about Nathaniel Hackett, fans had mixed reactions. Many showed their support to the Broncos coach, noting that he's only speaking the truth.

“We need more honesty in society – he did nothing wrong but tell the truth. Need more of that,” Twitter user John Middlekauff said.

“Payton is built for this. Players heard the message, the staff heard the message, and the fans heard the message. Mission accomplished,” another supporter with the handle @PolishFilipino said.

Some people criticized Payton for his comment of course, with some even mocking him and claiming he's only scared of New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

“I don't think he should have rowed back on the comments. Just stick by it & let the fireworks fly,” Twitter user Tayyib Ayu added.

JetNation Live writer Dylan Tereman added, “Backpedaling better than your favorite DB! Payton definitely didn’t want the (bong) smoke with Saleh and the Jets.”

Saleh and Hackett has yet to react to Payton's latest statement, though it will definitely be interesting to hear their comments about the issue.