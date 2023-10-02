Four weeks into the NFL's regular season and Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have finally found themselves back in the win column.

The Broncos were fresh off one of the worst defensive performances, where they allowed the Miami Dolphins to score 70 points. The game against the Chicago Bears started off just as ugly, as the Denver defense struggled to stop the Chicago offense who had been seriously struggling to start the season.

Thankfully, the Broncos were able to mount a comeback and finally get that first win of the season.

The Broncos' 31-28 victory over the Bears allowed everyone to breathe a sigh of relief, including Payton.

“It was good to come back and get a win, especially considering where we were at in the game. The one thing that I was proud of is they hung in there,” the Broncos' head coach told reporters. “They fought when it would've been real easy not to. We came up with enough plays in the end, but we're going to have to play a lot better if we think we want to win more games this season.”

Despite the win, Payton expressed there is still a lot for the Broncos to clean up. “I told the players afterwards, look, there is a lot of things that we're going to have to clean up. We are still not doing well.”

This victory also marked the first win for Payton as the Broncos' head coach. While many expected the Payton era to get off to a much better start in Denver, they were able to weather the storm and snag their first win on the season.

“We just have a lot of work to do still. But we can enjoy this,” said Payton. “These guys can enjoy it. Then we get ready to go next week and we can dive into the whole Jets fiasco stuff.”