The Denver Broncos made an impressive play on Sunday, in a close game against the Baltimore Ravens. A crazy, freewheeling play call from Sean Payton on fourth and goal resulted in quarterback Bo Nix making a tough touchdown catch.

Courtland Sutton ended up throwing a touchdown to Nix, after an elaborate set of offensive moves. Sutton took a toss from the running back on what looked like a reverse, then ran to the opposite side of the field and found Nix in the end zone.

Nix leaped to make the catch, which brought the Broncos to within four points of Baltimore. The two teams are playing at time of writing.

Broncos looking for wins with their rookie quarterback Bo Nix

Nix has Denver out to a 5-3 record in his rookie season. The young quarterback has already made a lot of headlines this year. He was seen paying homage to John Elway before a game earlier this season. In perhaps his most high-profile moment, Nix was also seen jawing on the sidelines with his head coach Payton. Nix received praise from many analysts for his passion.

The Broncos are looking to find the same success they once had under Elway and NFL legend Peyton Manning. Denver struggled in 2023, and ended up shipping their quarterback Russell Wilson off to Pittsburgh. The Broncos took Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix played for Auburn and Oregon in college.

Nix is showing his versatility as a player, making that circus touchdown catch. This season, the rookie quarterback has eight touchdown passes and nearly 1,600 yards passing. Nix's arguably best performance came in a win against the Carolina Panthers. In that contest, he tossed three touchdowns and posted 284 yards through the air.

Denver is trailing the Ravens at time of writing. The Broncos entered the Baltimore game having won five of its last six contests.