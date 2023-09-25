The fallout from the Denver Broncos' historic blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins headlined plenty of sports talk shows on Monday, including First Take.

Stephen A. Smith went off on the Broncos after allowing 70 points to the Dolphins on Sunday, the first time an NFL team scored 70 points since 1966.

“You cannot point to any other team today that is a national disgrace,” Smith said. “The Denver Broncos are so bad, if someone got fired today, I can't knock 'em.”

The loss dropped the Broncos to 0-3 for the season and put Denver in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Head coach Sean Payton snapped at a reporter after the game, offensive tackle Garrett Bolles said he was tired of losing in Denver and almost every take on the Broncos has been negative following the game.

It's hard for them not to be considering where the loss puts Denver. Payton was brought in to right the wrongs created by Nathaniel Hackett during last season's five-win campaign. Payton even called out Hackett and his Broncos staff during the offseason for doing a terrible coaching job and creating a lot of the franchise's problems.

The Broncos have plenty of talent on their roster but for one reason or another have been unable to put it all together. It all came to a crumbling climax on Sunday in one of the worst beatdowns in NFL history.

Something tells me Stephen A. Smith's mini-rant won’t be the last one heard about the Broncos this season.