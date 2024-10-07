Coming into the 2024-25 NFL season, the Denver Broncos weren't receiving much attention. They play in a division dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs and don't have high expectations given their unproven quarterback, rookie Bo Nix.

However, the Broncos have shocked the football world through five weeks. After starting 0-2, they've rattled off three consecutive wins and sit in second place in the AFC West. Two of their last three wins were upsets over the heavily favored Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. Last season, it took Denver eight weeks to garner three victories.

Nix, who went 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, has upside, yet wasn't considered by many to be the Broncos' savior. Five other quarterbacks were selected ahead of him and the upcoming season was viewed as more of a rebuilding year. Nix appears to have the Broncos ahead of schedule, as he threw for 206 yards and accounted for three touchdowns during a 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

His on-field success didn't stop him from having a fiery conversation with Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

After rookie receiver Troy Franklin dropped an easy deep ball in the end zone, the Broncos were forced to punt, leaving Nix frustrated and headed to the sidelines. He must've taken some of that anger out on his coach because he was seen yelling at Payton and getting in his face.

ESPN analyst and former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark witnessed the heated exchange and found it ironic.

“This looks a little different than it did last year with [Russell Wilson] doesn’t it? Guess Bo has earned that through all of his NFL experience though,” he posted on X.

What exactly is Ryan Clark talking about?

Although Clark's tone can't be heard, his comments were dripping in sarcasm. Nix is still in his first year in the NFL and has little experience compared to Russell Wilson, the Broncos starting quarterback for the majority of the last two seasons.

Despite Wilson's status as a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, his time in the Mile High City was a disaster. The future Hall of Famer went 11-19 with Denver and was benched for his final two games as a Bronco.

This benching was labeled as a financial move, yet it truly signaled the end of the Wilson era in Denver. Just two weeks before the quarterback change, Payton approached Wilson on the sidelines and berated him during a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

Expand Tweet

While the incident was played down to the media, it's clear that things, at best, were rocky between Payton and Wilson. In the offseason, Wilson was released, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after.

The separate in-game arguments between coach and quarterback were quite different, which adds to Clark's point about the hypocrisy of the situation. During the 2023-24 campaign, Payton was the initiator who stormed up to his veteran quarterback. This time, Nix started it while Payton had to stand there and listen to his rookie's displeasure.

Regardless of the quarrel, Denver is 3-2 and in the mix for a playoff spot. If Nix can continue to improve while the Broncos' defense remains strong, they might have a shot at ending their eight-year postseason drought.