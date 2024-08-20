The Denver Broncos are currently 2-0 in the preseason after beating the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers. In these wins, many players have shined and had their stocks steadily rise. However, there have been a handful of players who have struggled to make a good impression. With only one preseason game remaining, some players will have to make a frantic effort to impress before the mandatory roster cuts. Here are some Broncos players who have struggled during the 2024 preseason.

WR Troy Franklin

Franklin was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 102nd overall. In fact, the Broncos traded up in the fourth round to select the talented wide receiver out of Oregon. Having selected QB Bo Nix in the first round, the Broncos were hopeful that the duo would continue their success together in the NFL. While Nix has been thriving, Franklin has been seriously struggling in training camp.

There were high hopes for Franklin entering training camp, but he's yet to make an impact. According to reports out of training camp, Franklin has really struggled to find his footing. There have been a handful of incidences where Franklin was seen being chewed out by Broncos coaches. Franklin has made some big plays here and there in camp, but apparently there have been more mistakes than positive plays. It's gotten bad enough that Franklin has slid all the way down the depth chart, even below 2024 7th-round pick DeVaughn Vele.

In the Broncos first preseason game, he had one pass thrown his way that wasn't caught. In the second preseason game, Franklin was again invisible with no targets or catches.

It is somewhat unlikely that the Broncos straight-up cut Franklin given the fact that they traded up for him. There is the possibility he gets waived but re-signed back to the practice squad. But one thing is for certain: Franklin needs to step up in the Broncos' final preseason game.

RB Samaje Perine

During the 2023 season, Perine played a nice, complimentary role to Javonte Williams. Heading into the 2024 season, there have been whisperings that the Broncos were looking to trim down their running back room. At one point in the offseason, it seemed like a 50/50 chance that either Williams or Perine would be released. As the preseason has progressed, Williams has established himself as the Broncos' top running back and has virtually locked down his roster spot.

Perine is now tasked with proving that he belongs on the Broncos' roster. In the first quarter of the Broncos' first preseason game against the Colts, Perine failed to haul in a short pass from Jarrett Stidham. Perine bobbled what was supposed to be an easy catch, and it ended up being intercepted by a Colts defender. Perine's day would be over before it started, as he wouldn't see the field again after the costly mistake. In the next game against the Packers, Perine would have five carries for 16 yards. He would also have one reception for five yards.

Perine is now facing an uphill battle to make the final roster. Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and even rookie Audric Estime have looked more impressive than Perine at times. Barring a spectacular performance in the final preseason game, Perine being cut seems all but guaranteed at this point.