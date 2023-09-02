The Denver Broncos' roster cuts are over, and fortunately for the team, it looks like they have found some diamonds in the rough heading to the 2023 season. One player on the Broncos' 53-man roster who survived the roster cuts and could make an impact right away is second-year wide receiver Brandon Johnson.

Broncos roster cut survivor: Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson took the road less traveled to get to where he's at now. Johnson began his college career at the University of Tennessee way back in 2016. Injuries, competition, and setbacks limited Johnson's production and playing time in Knoxville. In five seasons, Johnson hauled in only 79 receptions for 969 yards and one touchdown. After a half-decade at Tennessee, Johnson needed a change of scenery and transferred to the University of Central Florida. Johnson got some much-needed reps and playing time at UCF. In his lone season there, he put up career-highs across the board. He ended that season with 38 receptions, 565 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Johnson did not get drafted after declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, but he did sign with the Broncos after the draft. Johnson was largely relegated to special teams duties, but he did make some plays with the few opportunities he did get within the dumpster fire that was the Denver's offense last season. In Week 12, he put himself on the map by hauling in his first-ever NFL touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

How did Brandon Johnson survive the Broncos' roster cuts?

Heading into the 2023 season, it didn't seem very likely that Brandon Johnson would make much of an impact for the Broncos. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are solidified as starters. Tim Patrick was returning from last year's torn ACL. The Broncos drafted Marvin Mims Jr. out of the University of Oklahoma in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. KJ Hamler was still around. Tight end Greg Dulcich has been deployed as a big slot receiver before and could potentially be used that way again.

But then, the Broncos' receivers unfortunately started dropping like flies. Patrick followed his ACL injury a year ago by tearing his Achilles, joining the likes of Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins to suffer both kinds of catastrophic injuries. The Broncos released KJ Hamler because of a pectoral injury as well as heart issues with him the team found in the preseason. And then a few weeks later, Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring strain that could not only hold him out of Week 1 but potentially longer.

A lot of players are going to have to step up for the Broncos at wide receiver. The issue is there aren't many players to choose from. The only receivers the Broncos have on their 53-man roster are Jeudy, Sutton, Marvin Jr., and Johnson. Perhaps they can utilize 12 personnel (two tight ends) more often and deploy both Greg Dulcich and Adam Trautman on the field at the same time, but they still need more. Brandon Johnson could be someone that can help.

The Broncos need help at receiver. They may not have planned to use Johnson often in that capacity, but things happen that teams don't plan for all the time. Johnson has a prime opportunity in front of him to help the Broncos immediately this season. He's got the goods to do so.