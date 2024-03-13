The Denver Broncos are on a quest for improvement after their middling 2023 season. Denver is parting ways with quarterback Russell Wilson amid new endeavors. Moreover, the team has made a decisive NFL free agency move on ex-Drew Brees weapon Adam Trautman.
Broncos bring back productive tight end
Adam Trautman is returning to Denver on a two-year deal, per Broncos beat reporter Zach Steve (h/t Mike Klis). The 27-year-old tight end should continue to provide strong support to Denver's offense.
Trautman started his career with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints when the team drafted him in the third round of the 2020 draft. Since then, the former Dayton football standout has steadily improved. In 2021, Trautman amassed a career-high 263 yards to go with two touchdowns.
After three seasons with New Orleans, Trautman joined the Broncos in 2023. He is coming off another productive year. The stout tight end played a career-high 17 games and garnered 204 yards along with three TDs.
It will be interesting to see how Trautman performs in the revamped Broncos offense amid new changes.
Denver started the 2023 season cold but went on a winning streak and eventually finished at 8-9. The team failed to make the NFL Playoffs under the leadership of Russell Wilson, but there are still positives to look forward to in 2024.
The Broncos retain some of the most promising secondary personnel in the league. Cornerback Patrick Surtain earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 and is foundational to Denver's defense. In addition, the Broncos signed former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones.
All in all, it will be interesting to see the other moves the Broncos make as the NFL free agency period heats up.