The Cleveland Browns have had a terrible season, as everything that can go wrong has gone wrong at almost every turn. The Browns enter Week 18 with a lowly 3-13 record, and many fans of the team have turned their attention to the NFL Draft, where the Browns are currently;y slated to have the No. 3 overall pick.

Before that point, Kevin Stefanski and his team will take the field one more time against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the regular season finale. The Ravens are looking to lock up the AFC North crown in this one and are massive three-score favorites, with nobody giving the Browns a chance to win. Those hopes got even slimmer on Tuesday when the Browns placed wide receiver Cedric Tillman on injured reserve, ending his season.

Tillman had emerged as one of the Browns' best and most reliable pass catchers this season, but he suffered a concussion in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and has been out ever since. With nothing left for Cleveland to play for, the Browns are shutting the young wideout down for the year.

Despite the injury, the Browns should feel very good about Tillman moving forward. He played in just 11 gamed this season, catching 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. The Tennessee product really came on after Jameis Winston was inserted as the starting quarterback. During a three-week stretch from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, Tillman caught 21 passes and scored three touchdowns.

The Browns have also gotten a career year out of Jerry Jeudy in 2024. Jeudy has been one of the most productive wideouts in the NFL despite dealing with a terrible quarterback situation. For the season, Jeudy has caught 84 passes for 1,166 yards and four touchdowns. He had a great chemistry with Winston and had some of the best games of his career with Winston in the lineup.

There are still plenty of holes on this Browns roster, and the quarterback situation isn't getting any better anytime soon. However, the pair of Jeudy and Tillman will give the Browns hope at at least one position heading into the offseason.