After beating the Houston Texans 36-22, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has jumped ahead of Shane Steichen and Dan Campbell as the new Coach of the Year favorite, with +125 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook. The win over the Texans was the Browns' third straight and 10th overall.

Campbell remains in second with +250 odds. After the Lions clinched their division for the first time in 30 years, he will more than likely receive a good chunk of the votes, if not the majority. Meanwhile, Steichen fell out of the top spot with the Indianapolis Colts losing to the Atlanta Falcons. With the Colts now clinging to the seventh seed with no guarantee that they make the playoffs, Steichen has dropped to third with +700 odds. Behind Steichen is Mike McDaniel with +900 odds, DeMeco Ryans with +1000 odds and John Harbaugh with +1600 odds.

What Stefanski has done this season is phenomenal, and makes him well deserving of the honor. Stefanski has managed to win games with four different starting quarterbacks this season, while seldom getting consistent quarterback play until the past few weeks with Joe Flacco. His ability to get each of these quarterbacks ready in a short period of time is a testament to his coaching, and how well-coached the rest of the team is.

At 10-5, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have an opportunity to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win this week or a loss from either the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars or the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Assuming they make the playoffs, it will be the second time the Browns head to the playoffs since Stefanski took over as coach. The last time Cleveland made it in 2020, Stefanski also won the Coach of the Year award.