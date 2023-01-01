By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson is having the best game of his young Cleveland Browns career in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders. As Watson puts together a spectacle, the Browns’ QB got the attention of NBA legend LeBron James.

With less than four minutes remaining, the Browns led the Commanders 24-10. To that point, Watson completed 9-of-18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdown passes. James was hyped up for Watson’s success against the Commanders, tweeting, “Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns.”

Watson’s first four games with the Browns were a bit of a mixed bag. Cleveland went 2-2 while Watson threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He cleared 200 yards passing just once.

The Browns have already been eliminated from the playoffs. However, they have still come out and battled against the Commanders. Watson was suspended for the good majority of the year. While the yards haven’t been impressive, Watson’s three touchdown game shows the potential for Cleveland’s offense heading into next year.

James has been a sometimes Browns fan and sometimes Cowboys fan. However, his allegiance to Cleveland has never been doubted. From his Akron roots to his time with the Cavaliers, James has been a Cleveland fan through and through. With Deshaun Watson now being his home state’s QB, James is looking for him to succeed.

The Browns haven’t had a great season in 2022. However, Watson is expected to bring postseason berths moving forward. Cleveland showed confidence Watson was the right man to lead them there, signing him to a $230 million guaranteed contract.

Clearly LeBron James is confident in Cleveland’s starting QB.