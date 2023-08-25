Bruce Willis is a popular actor who has starred in major films. These include the Die Hard movie franchise, Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, and many more. He is also a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor.

Given Willis' accomplishments in entertainment industry, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bruce Willis' $37.5 million former beach house in COMO Parrot Cay resort in Turks & Caicos Islands.

In 2000, Willis had a busy year. He starred in a string of films including The Kid, The Whole Nine Yards, and Unbreakable. During the same year, the Die Hard star also picked up a beach house in the COMO Parrot Cay resort to unwind from the demanding Hollywood life.

However, in 2019, Willis decided to move on from his home. He sold the property for $27 million. But years later, the beach house has returned to the market. This time, one needs to pay up $37.5 million to live like an action star.

Here are some photos of Bruce Willis' $37.5 million former beach house in COMO Parrot Cay resort.

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Willis' beach property is composed of three distinct structures. In total, the houses encompass 35,000 square feet of living space. It includes 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The main house features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining area, a home office, and a children's play area. On the other hand, the guest house also includes its own family dining room, a lounge area for guests, etc.

While there are plenty of amenities to enjoy indoors, there's also a lot to like about the outdoor space of the property. The backyard features a resort-style swimming pool with a deck. However, the property's main attraction is its easy access to the white sand beach.

Willis is a popular actor who has starred in several action classics. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a getaway beach house like this one. Unfortunately, he has retired from acting as Willis is suffering from health issues. Even so, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Willis has a net worth of around $250 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bruce Willis' $37.5 million former beach house in COMO Parrot Cay resort.