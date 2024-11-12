ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins start their road trip as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Blues prediction and pick.

The Bruins enter the game sitting at 7-7-2 on the year and have won three of their last five games. The Bruins last played the Ottawa Senators are home, facing their former goaltender, Linus Ullmark. The Senators had the lead in the first period but would need a late second-period goal to tie the game again. After a scoreless third period, the Senators won the game 21 seconds into overtime. Meanwhile, the Blues are 7-8-0 on the year but faced the Washington Capitals last time out. It was tied at one after the first period, but Alex Ovechkin would break the tie with the first of his two goals of the game as the Capitals won 8-1.

Here are the Bruins-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Blues Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -160

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Bruins vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak has led the way this year for the Bruins. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has six goals and eight assists this year, while he has scored three times on the power play. Pastrnak is joined on the line by Pavel Zacha. Zacha has just three goals and three assists this year, with an assist on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Tyler Johnson, who does not have a point in his three games.

Meanwhile, Eliad Lindholm and Brad Marchand have been solid on the second line this year. Lindholm comes in with two goals and seven assists this year, with three assists on the power play. Marchand has scored five goals and has seven assists, with a goal and four assists on the power play. Further, Cole Koepke has been solid this year as well. He has four goals and four assists on the year. Finally, Hampus Lindholm has been solid on the blue line, with three goals and four assists this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 4-5-2 on the year with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Last time out, he gave up three goals on 34 shots but took the loss in overtime. Swayman has been up and down as of late. He is 2-2-1 in his last five games but has given up 15 goals over the last five games.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Blues is led by Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou leads the team in points this year, coming in with five goals and eight assists this year, good for 13 points on the year. He has a goal and an assist on the power play this year. Kyrou is joined by Pavel Buchnevich on the top line this year. He has four goals and five assists on the year, with a goal on the power play. Rounding out the line is Brayden Schenn. Schenn has a goal and four assists this year.

The Blues will still be without Philip Broberg, who is third on the team in points. He has two goals and seven assists this year. In his absence, Colton Parayko has stepped up. He has four goals and five assists on the year. Finally, Jake Neighbours and Dylan Holloway have been solid this year. Both Neighbours and Holloway have four goals and two assists on the year. Holloway has two goals on the power play this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for this one. He is just 4-6-0 on the year with a .886 save percentage and a 3.28 goals-against average. Binnington has been up and down as of late. He has two games in the last five in which he was under .790 in save percentage, but three games over .905 in save percentage. Still, he is 2-3-0 in his last five games, giving up 17 goals in his last five games.

Final Bruins-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Boston Bruins come in as the favorite in odds in this early season NHL games. The Bruins are struggling to score this year, scoring just 2.50 goals per game, while sitting tied for 29th on the power play this year. They also sit 23rd in the NHL on the defensive side of things, sitting 23rd in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, the Blues are scoring just 2.53 goals per game, while sitting 27th in the NHL in goals against per game. With both teams struggling to score, the best play in this one is on the total.

Final Bruins-Blues Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-102)