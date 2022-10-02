Another college football Saturday is in the books, and yet another win for Bryce Young and Alabama win along with it. The Crimson Tide appeared in control after jumping out to a 28-0 lead on the road against Arkansas in the second quarter. While the Razorbacks tore off 23 unanswered points to make the game interesting, the Tide showed their resilience with a big fourth quarter to win 49-26.

While Alabama would love to celebrate a hard-fought road win over a division rival, a key injury makes that hard to do. Young fell awkwardly on his throwing shoulder in the second quarter, and eventually left the game in frustration. Head coach Nick Saban revealed after the game that Young has a shoulder sprain and is day-to-day.

Bryce Young was frustrated heading to the medical tent with an apparent shoulder injury (via @SEConCBS)pic.twitter.com/KcIgmNZUbj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2022

Young has been every bit as dynamic this season as he was in his Heisman campaign last season. Through five games, Young is completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Losing Young for an extended period would be devastating for the Tide.

However, Alabama football fans shouldn’t’t panic just yet, and here are a few reasons why.

3. Jalen Milroe showed flashes in relief

Simply put, Alabama is a factory for insanely talented football players. If one elite player goes down, another is almost always ready to take their place. Replacing Young is a monumental task, but if any program can do it, it’s Alabama.

Milroe, a redshirt freshman from Katy, Texas, took over the offense once Young left the game. Milroe had just an average game through the air, completing 4-of-9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. In his defense, the Tide held a big lead for most of the game, so Milroe didn’t really need to throw that much.

Where he really impressed was on the ground. Milroe ran six times for 91 yards, an average of over 15 per carry, and a touchdown.

Milroe had easily his biggest highlight of the day when Alabama needed it most. Facing a 3rd-and-15, the Tide risked punting the ball back to the Razorbacks, who had scored 23 unanswered points and had all the momentum. Instead, Milroe scrambled for an electrifying 77-yard run all the way down to the Arkansas 3-yard line, and Alabama would punch it in two plays later.

Replacing a quarterback of Bryce Young’s caliber is nearly impossible. However, Milroe showed on Saturday that he can lead this team effectively if needed.

2. The run game and defense can carry Alabama if Bryce Young misses time

Alabama doesn’t just have insane talent at quarterback, but every position. That talent was on full display all over the field on Saturday, especially on the ground and on defense. The rest of the team stepped up in Young’s absence, which is part of what makes Alabama so dangerous.

The Tide ran hog-wild on the Razorbacks for 317 yards on the day. Junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs was easily the star of the show with 18 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Gibbs took over in the fourth quarter, with touchdowns from 72 and 76 yards out.

Gibbs may have stolen the show on Saturday, but the Tide have an abundance of talent in their backfield. Jase McClellan and Jamarion Miller had quiet games against Arkansas, but both are averaging 7.3 yards per carry and have five touchdowns between them this season. Milroe could also boost the ground game, as he is more of a runner than Young.

On the other side of the ball, Alabama has a lights-out defense nearly every year, and this is no exception. The Tide sit fifth in the country in both scoring and total defense, allowing 11 points and 236.4 yards per game.

Alabama’s defense delivered another strong performance on Saturday. The Tide held Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson to season lows in completion percentage, passing yards and yards per attempt. They also got into the backfield consistently, with three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

With the sheer talent all over the field, Alabama will be a threat no matter who’s under center.

1. Bryce Young should be back soon

Bryce Young’s shoulder injury looked ugly live, but Alabama fans got an encouraging update soon after the game. Rather than ruling Young out for any future games, Saban said they would take the process day-by-day.

Nick Saban: “Bryce has a little AC sprain in his (right) shoulder, we’ll have to take it day-to-day. … He’s had these before and in a few days he starts to respond pretty well, so we’ll have to see how it goes, and, you know, play it day-to-day.” pic.twitter.com/j3npKVJXxm — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) October 1, 2022

Rather than needing to replace Young for the entire season, Alabama just has to weather the storm until he can return. The Tide have more than enough to thrive without him, so they can afford to rest him until he’s fully healthy. Alabama should still be a force without Young, and when he comes back, watch out.