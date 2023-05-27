Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

When Devin White requested a trade for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the fate of one of the team’s defensive players was left in the air. However, with minicamp approaching, the Buccaneers have a better idea of where White stands with the team.

Tampa Bay expects White to attend mandatory minicamp, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. White recently skipped out on the Buccaneers voluntary OTAs.

White is entering the final season of his rookie contract with the Buccaneers. While he is set to earn $11 million in 2023, the linebacker is looking for a long-term deal. With Tampa Bay unwilling to give him a long-term extension, White asked for a trade out of town.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His contract situation has still not been resolved. He is set to leave the Buccaneers as a free agent after the season. However, at least when it comes to minicamp, Tampa Bay expects White to be involved.

As long as White is a member of the Buccaneers, he will be one of the best players on the team. Over his four year career, White has made 483 tackles, 55 quarterback hits and 20.5 sacks. He has at least 120 tackles the past three seasons. White is a former Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

If the Buccaneers want to defend their NFC South title, Devin White will play a massive role. His long-term future in Tampa Bay is still in question. But at the very least, the Buccaneers are expecting their star linebacker to at least practice with the team once it becomes mandatory.